New products, website for LTA’s LoadMaster line

Distributor LTA Manufacturing announced its new website for product line LoadMaster, the fourth company it owns. LoadMaster’s home page directs customers to products and their corresponding photos, with company information, videos and a dealer-locator link also provided.

From the products link, users can choose SD Standard Duty System, HD Heavy Duty System, CP Composite System, CapPack or the StorMaster Combo; all in-bed cargo organizational resolutions for fleet owners.

Created to handle various weights, LoadMaster extends from the truck bed to simplify storage. With the StorMaster Combo comes two drawers under the LoadMaster SD to safeguard items from shifting in the bed. For a visual representation, the website offers three videos that touch on multiple uses of a truck, suggestions on product use to declutter truck beds, and easier access to the full bed.

Dustin Geyer, president of LTA Manufacturing, said the LoadMaster products are different from other companies, earning it a separate website.

“LoadMaster is a new company and brand under the LTA Manufacturing LLC umbrella, so it was important that we create a website dedicated to the products offered through LoadMaster rather than placing that information on the other websites,” Geyer said.