Military-spec jumper cables now available

A new brand of jump start cables for truck, tractor, construction, and even mining vehicle batteries is now being made commercially available by the Mississippi Industries for the Blind (MIB), which originally developed its booster cables for the U.S. military back in 1984.

MIB’s “Mil-Spec” booster cables combine one-gauge stranded copper welding type cable with solid copper clamps for enhanced electrical conductivity and a more efficient jump start. Those cables, the firm said, are significantly thicker than standard six-gauge jumper cables, and each clamp and cable has a 600 amp minimum current rating.

For enhanced electrical conductivity, MIB also constructs each clamp from a solid copper sheet and uses a high tension spring to ensure a good connection to the battery terminal. The clamps are tested to hold 500 lbs., MIB noted.

To optimize use of the booster cables on the road or at jobsites, the oil and abrasion resistant booster cables maintain flexibility in a wide range of temperatures from minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit to over 198° F, and are available in up to 25-ft. lengths for ease of vehicle positioning.

MIB is a non-funded agency of the state of Mississippi with a mission to train and employ those who are legally blind or visually impaired to promote independence and self-reliance in all aspects of their lives.

The company, which is ISO 9000 certified, said it manufactures products for the Department of Defense, the U.S. Postal Service, the General Services Administration (GSA) and others.