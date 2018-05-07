Kenworth unveils latest emissions-reducing options for truckers

LONG BEACH, CA. Kenworth previewed its newest green technology aimed at decreasing emission requirements at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo last week.

One display at Kenworth’s booth during the ACT Expo was a T680 special day cab with the first Cummins Westport ISX12N near-zero natural gas engine to be released into use. The truck also includes a 12-liter engine rated at 400-hp, powered by compressed natural gas, and was awarded to California-based AJR Trucking.

The company’s ISX 12 G natural gas engine was exhibited in a Kenworth T680, but can be fitted for a T880 as well.

Two other T680 day cabs were featured: A Hybrid Electric Cargo Transport (HECT) and Zero Emission Cargo Transport (ZECT). The T680 HECT and T680 ZECT were both partially sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy, Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy and the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

The T680 HECT tractor offers a parallel hybrid electric propulsion system utilizing the Westport ISL G near-zero emission engine driven by compressed natural gas and a generator to lengthen the fleet’s battery life. With electricity collected in the onboard lithium-ion batteries, the truck boasts its first 30-miles at zero-emissions. The following trip is completed with a near-zero emission engine to supply the additional fuel for as much as 250 miles.

The T680 ZECT tractor was touted earlier this year at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). It uses a hydrogen fuel cell that generates electricity from air and compressed hydrogen gas, so its only emissions are in the form of water vapor. The electrical energy produced can recharge the lithium-ion batteries or fuel the dual-rotor electric motor, and the electrical drive functions control power to and from the fuel cell and batteries, along with components like the traction motors, brake air compressor and power steering.

Both T680 models are in development and testing stages, though field trials have been scheduled for late 2018 in partner with Total Transportation Services Inc. in Long Beach and Los Angeles, California.

Kenworth marketing director Kurt Swihart said the company’s displays at the expo provide industry professionals a chance to get a closer look at options to lower emissions for their fleets.

“We’re providing fleets and truck operators at the ACT Expo a good look at what we offer to further reduce emissions today, while showing new developments with the T680 HECT and T680 ZECT trucks that will help with future environmental stewardship goals,” Swihart said.