Kenworth of Louisiana moves to Shreveport

Kenworth’s Louisiana location in Bossier City has relocated to a larger dealership in Shreveport with access to I-20.

The new location is 17 miles from the original dealership and comprises almost 16 acres at 7030 W. 70th St. It includes a truck stop with a commercial truck tire store and offers truck sales, service parts and PacLease support. The service department has 20 bays and displays parts in a 1,600 sq.-ft. case to attend to local and national customers. For remote or emergency roadside service, the dealership offers a mobile unit team of specialists.

The opening of this location marks Kenworth of Louisiana’s largest facility among six others, including Harahan, Carencro, Lake Charles, Monroe, Gray and Port Allen. They all provide Kenworth TruckTech+ Service Management and Remote Diagnostics.

Kenworth of Louisiana – Shreveport also has sales support, leasing and rental services and is a multi-line trailer dealer with new and used flatdeck, as well as heavy haul and drop deck offerings.

Kenworth of Louisiana president Scott Oliphant said it provides full-service for fleets.

“Shreveport is the commercial hub for north Louisiana and east central Texas, and we’re excited to provide truck fleets and operators an easily accessible dealership backed by quality Kenworth products and parts and service support,” Oliphant said. “With a great location, expanded services and huge parts inventory, our new location can respond to the needs of national fleets, local companies and vocational customers in the crude oil, natural gas and timber industries.”