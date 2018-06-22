Menu
Goodyear-Endurance-LHS-steer-tire WEB.jpg Photo: Goodyear
Goodyear unveils its Endurance LHS steer tire.
Goodyear rolls out latest long-haul steer tire

New product offers more miles and complements Goodyear Endurance LHD drive tire, company noted.

Goodyear announced it has added another product to its Endurance family of high-mileage long-haul tires with the introduction of the Goodyear Endurance LHS steer tire, which complements its Goodyear Endurance LHD drive tire.

“Like the Goodyear Endurance LHD, the Goodyear Endurance LHS is SmartWay-verified and is a key part of Goodyear’s Total Solution of trusted products, reliable services and fleet management tools, all delivered by a nationwide network,” said Mahesh Kavaturu, marketing manager, commercial long-haul and regional products.

Optimized to help provide long miles to removal, the Goodyear Endurance LHS features:

  • A new, wear-resistant tread compound;
  • A new dual-layer tread with uniform stiffness for slow, even wear;
  • New rigid casing construction for a consistent footprint; and
  • New casing compounds for low rolling resistance

“Long-haul fleets are the biggest segment of the North American trucking market,” said Kavaturu. “When it comes to tires, these companies measure every mile. And they want to get as many miles as possible out of their tire investment, without sacrificing other performance benefits like fuel efficiency, even wear and traction.

“We believe that the new Goodyear Endurance LHS, along with the Goodyear Endurance LHD, can help fleets achieve this balance and ultimately lower their operating costs,” he added.

The Goodyear Endurance LHS is available in the following sizes: 295/75R22.5 (Load Ranges G and H): 11R22.5 (Load Ranges G and H); and 11R24.5 (Load Ranges G and H). An additional size, 285/75R24.5 (Load Ranges G and H), will be available next month.

Both the Goodyear Endurance LHS and Goodyear Endurance LHD are available through the Goodyear Commercial Tire & Service Network, which encompasses more than 2,300 Goodyear Commercial Tire & Service Centers and authorized, independent Goodyear commercial tire dealerships throughout the United States and Canada.

