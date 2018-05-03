Menu
Pilot Flying J Photos - San Antonio, TX Photo: Aaron Marsh
Equipment

FTR: April Class 8 orders drop from exceptionally strong March

FTR reports preliminary North American Class 8 orders for April dropped 12,000 units from the stratospheric March numbers to 34,700 units for the month. While this was the largest drop month over month since 2011, it was completely expected and still up 50% versus April 2017, according to FTR.

Demand for trucks remains at record levels and fleets are still attempting to add capacity as fast as possible in this market.  North American Class 8 orders for the past 12 months have now totaled 368,000 units.

“To put the April results into perspective, while we saw a nearly 12,000 unit drop from March, the figure is still above the average month for Q4 of last year,” explained Jonathan Starks, FTR’s chief intelligence officer. “This remains a very elevated market.”

"These order levels will continue to put pressure on the OEMs and suppliers to increase production and output,” he added. “The market will stay red-hot into 2019. The question remains: how hot can they run?"

Final data for April will be available from FTR later in the month as part of its North American Commercial Truck & Trailer Outlook service. To contact FTR, email [email protected] or call 888-988-1699 ext. 1.

TAGS: News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
LTA Loadmaster website
New products, website for LTA’s LoadMaster line
May 02, 2018
electric
NACFE: Advancing battery technology boosts outlook for electric commercial vehicles
May 02, 2018
WABCO will open a new Americas headquarter facility in Auburn Hills, MI in the third quarter 2018
WABCO moves Americas HQ to Auburn Hills
Apr 20, 2018
Fontaine Fifth Wheel FFW_H7_TopPlate
Fontaine Fifth Wheel shows off new top plate
Apr 19, 2018