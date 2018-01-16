Federal-Mogul introduces new ADB rotors for Class 8 segment

Abex, a division of Federal-Mogul Motorparts, is rolling out a new series of air disc brake (ADB) rotors for eight different Class 8 commercial vehicle applications.

The company said it is also offering a pad and rotor combination for the most popular Bendix, Meritor and Wabco ADB systems.

Related: DashCam of the Week: Near collision with 'the King'

Featuring E-Shield protective coating technology, Abex said its rotors are easier to remove due to less corrosion and rusting on the attaching surface.

Each rotor also contains a directionally smooth finish and offers quality design for maximum performance and reliability, the company added, with “precision mill balance” technology helping prevent common performance issues such as pedal pulsation and brake noise caused by improper balance.

Each rotor’s micro finish aids in proper seating of the friction material, reducing pad break-in time, Abex said, with its pad and rotor combinations engineered to work together to provide optimum stopping and extended life.

“More and more fleets have started utilizing ADB applications, and as such, we recognize their desire for a premium solution to all their wheel-end needs,” noted Dennis Griffin, product manager for Abex. “They not only offer the quality that customers expect, but also address common complaints such as unsightly corrosion of the rotors and ease of installation.”