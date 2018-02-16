Eaton taps Truck Gears as authorized rebuilder

Truck Gears, Inc., of Los Alamitos, CA, is the latest authorized rebuilder certified by Eaton Corp. to reconstruct its transmissions. The 39-year-old company becomes the sixth Eaton authorized rebuilder in North America as well.

Truck Gears, Inc. currently employs 35 people and recently opened a second Southern California location in South Gate.

“Truck Gears Inc. is a welcome addition to our growing authorized bebuilder program as we continue our efforts this year to strategically expand our footprint throughout the U.S. and Canada,” noted Bill Fouch, product manager-aftermarket transmission products for Eaton, in a statement. “Truck Gears Inc. has a very well established reputation as a local provider of exceptional customer service and quality products. Adding Truck Gears Inc. to the Authorized Rebuilder program is a natural fit.”

The Eaton authorized rebuilder program, introduced in 2013, gives fleets and owner operators an opportunity to purchase locally rebuilt transmissions from authorized outlets which meet all of Eaton’s re-use and rebuild requirements.

To be recognized as an authorized rebuilder, Eaton said. companies are required to complete an in depth review of their rebuilding processes, increase their technical and sales training, and achieve an annual certification for the program. The OEM also provides program participants with access to an integrated warranty process and marketing support to deliver a seamless extension to customers in the markets in which they do business.

Truck Gears joins five other companies in Eaton’s rebuilders program: Power Train, Indianapolis, IN; TransAxle, Cinnaminson, NJ; Drivetrain Services, Bensonville, IL; Pacific Truck, Edmonton, Alberta, and Chalk’s Truck Parts, Houston, TX.

Eaton added that it plans to continue “strategically reviewing” its coverage and add additional outlets in underserved strategic markets.