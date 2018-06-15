Eaton Cummins Procision transmission extends offerings

Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies extended medium-duty application coverage for its Procision 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The extension will comprise refuse, utility, tanker, construction and municipal trucks. This larger coverage offers more customers access to Procision’s ownership benefits. Preexisting 35,000 lbs. gross combined weight rating, as well as maximum engine ratings of 300 horsepower and 660 lb.-ft. of torque continue the same.

Eaton Cummins general manager Scott Davis said the company is happy to cater to customers’ diverse needs.

“Now more vehicle owners can make the switch to experience better performance at low speeds and in hilly terrain, while still saving on maintenance costs,” Davis said. “These advantages can be particularly useful in these new applications.”

Included in the Cummins Integrated Power portfolio, Procision is coupled with Cummins’ B6.7 engine at multiple class 6 and 7 manufacturers. It uses telematics-capable system IntelliConnect to deliver near real-time supervision of vehicle fault codes, organizing events and promoting planned responses to varied actions.

“More medium-duty fleets are using telematics and IntelliConnect gives them insights to help reduce unplanned downtime,” Davis said.

Procision and other Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies are supported by Eaton’s Roadranger network of more than 180 professionals offering their expertise in support and solutions to members in the trucking corporation.