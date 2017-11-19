Checking out Expo Transporte 2017

Lots of trucking-related items were on display at Expo Transporte 2017, billed as the largest trucking trade show in Latin America.

Held in Guadalajara, Mexico, Expo Transporte 2017 showed off highway trucks and yard tractors, buses, engines, transmissions and axles -- among many other 'typical' commercial chassis products you'd expect to find at a show like this -- along with a host of other items such as telematics systems, virtual reality tours, even a pint-sized toy vehicle racing track.