BYD delivers first battery-electric truck to Port of Oakland

BYD (Build Your Dreams) has delivered the first battery-electric 8TT truck to the Port of Oakland. The Class 8 truck was grant-funded by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) and will be part of a three-year feasibility study to determine whether zero-emission trucks could replace diesel trucks.

The truck will be tested for short-haul operations by California trucking operator GSC Logistics, and will be used to shuttle cargo containers between its depot and Oakland marine terminals. GSC stated it hauls 120,000 containers of cargo across Northern California and Nevada annually. GSC manages 200 owner-operated trucks each day and currently operates five short-haul company trucks.

“BYD is proud to celebrate the deployment of our 8TT truck in partnership with CARB and GSC Logistics to prove that clean battery-electric transportation is reliable, sustainable and readily available for the drayage industry,” said BYD Motors President Stella Li.

By utilizing battery-electric trucks, companies like GSC can lower operating costs while improving air quality through the elimination of pollution caused by diesel trucks.

“We are eager to put this truck to the test and be part of an initiative that will not only help us save money, but positively impact the environment and change the future of transportation for years to come,” Said Brandon Taylor, director of transportation at GSC Logistics.

The Port of Oakland has already reduced diesel pollution through clean truck programs. As it continues to update its Maritime Air Quality Improvement Plan, zero-emissions technology will be emphasized.