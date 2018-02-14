Your Trucker pre-trip: What trucking tells us about the future of work

Here are five things worth knowing in the world of trucking today, Feb. 14:

1. What trucking tells us about the future of work

According to a column in The Daily Item, the future of trucking may tell us a lot about the future of work. The column addresses the concern among many who fear they will lose their jobs to automation and robots. It then refers to the truck driver shortage as the contradiction to that thought. "Trucking companies complain they can’t hire enough drivers, and the situation will get worse before it gets better. Why? The nation’s 3.5 million truck drivers are aging," the column notes. "Not to worry, experts say: Trucks can be automated into driverless vehicles. Presto, the shortage vanishes. But this creates its own problems, more for society than for the trucking industry." Read more via The Daily Item and see what you think.

2. MnDOT works to combat truck parking problems

A federal highway study shows that Minnesota has one of the most severe truck parking problems for commercial drivers. According to a StarTribune report, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) just began installing new technology that will let truckers know in real time if rest areas still have parking spaces available. The report notes that MnDOT is rolling out the Regional Truck Parking Information and Management System at seven rest areas on the high-volume freight corridors of Interstates 94 and 35. The StarTribune has more.

3. Payne Trucking Co. uses tax savings toward employee bonuses

One longtime Fredericksburg-area business owner is taking advantage of the tax cuts passed by Congress in December. Danny Payne, head of Payne Trucking Co., is giving 81 employees a one-time bonus as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, according to a Fredericksburg.com report. The report noted that employees at the company’s locations in Massaponax and Dundalk, MD, who’ve worked for Payne at least six months received an extra $250 in their paycheck Jan. 26. Those who’ve worked there for at least a year got $500 and those who’ve been there at least five years got $750.

4. Tanya Tucker heads to Mid-America

Music icon Tanya Tucker will be performing at this year's Mid-America Trucking Show, Parade reports. More than 70,000 attendees will be at the trucking convention March 22-24 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, KY. The event will also feature live performances from Lucas Hoge, Ray Scott, Dustin Collins, Jayne Denham, Tony Justice and Silverado Records recording artist Tyler Jordan. Parade has more.

5. Upcoming Truckers Job Fair in Greensboro

If you or someone you know is looking for a job, WFMY2 News announced that there will be an upcoming Truckers Job Fair on Saturday, Feb. 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Comfort Suites Airport in Greensboro, NC. According to the report, more than 10 trucking companies and the Cross Country Driving School in Thomasville will be there to talk with possible job candidates or for anyone wanting to know how to get a CDL-A. All companies are hiring for different categories of drivers with differing runs and home times.