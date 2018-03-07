Your Trucker pre-trip: Uber’s self-driving trucks haul freight across Arizona

Here are five things worth knowing in the world of trucking today, March 7:

1. Uber tests self-driving hauls across Arizona

Uber Freight has teamed up with Uber’s self-driving unit to test regular hauls across Arizona, according to a Fast Company report. Uber has been conducting these tests for its commercial customers since November, but this is the first time the company has opened up about the project. Right now the trucks are operating on highways only; they aren’t yet capable of navigating city streets. According to the report, every self-driving truck will have a safety driver and an Uber team member sitting in the cab during the hauls. Fast Company has more.

2. How blockchain could work in trucking

According to a Tech Crunch column, blockchain – a shared, distributed ledger that facilitates the process of recording transactions and tracking assets in a business network – will only work in trucking if three things happen. According to the columnist, who refers to himself as a technologist, in order for blockchain to work for trucking: Everyone must trust the blockchain as the single source of truth, since data entered into the blockchain cannot be modified or corrupted; small carriers and shippers must participate en masse; and the entire industry must embrace data standardization. Tech Crunch has more details regarding how blockchain technology could work in trucking.

3. ABF Freight recognizes top drivers

ArcBest announced that its less-than-truckload carrier ABF Freight has chosen 12 professional drivers for the 2018-2019 ABF Freight Road Team. Members of the 2018-2019 ABF Freight Road Team and their service centers are: Scotty Davis, Kansas City, MO; Scott Scheuffele, Ontario, OR; Brian Petrovcic, North Lima, OH; Todd Wilemon, Tupelo, MS; Matt Meadows, Charleston, WV; Allen McNeely, Charlotte, NC; Jimmy Smith, Roanoke, VA; Sammy Brewster, Atlanta, GA; Eric Patterson, Phoenix, AZ; Don Wood, Albuquerque, NM; Jon Herman, Kansas City, MO; and Russ Lauver, Carlisle, PA. To be eligible for the ABF Freight Road Team, candidates must have at least 10 years of driving experience and an exemplary driving record.

4. New logistics platform unveiled for North American market

A new logistics technology platform called E*DRAY is being offered for drayage operations in North America, Port Technology reports. The platform seeks to accelerate throughput at terminals and container yards, reduce truck emissions, and provide real-time visibility to container equipment and utilization. E*DRAY is being rolled out in the Seattle/Tacoma area now, and operations in Los Angeles are set to begin by the end of March. Port Technology has more.

5. Oakland Raiders defensive end visits Mack Trucks

The Morning Call has compiled a photo gallery of Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack visiting the Mack Truck Customer Center in Allentown, PA. During his visit, Mack checked out some of the truck models and met with employees. According to The Morning Call, he also learned what it really means to be “Built like a Mack Truck.”