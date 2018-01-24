Your Trucker pre-trip: OOIDA applies for ELD exemption with FMCSA

Here are five things worth knowing in the world of trucking today, Jan. 24:

1. OOIDA seeks ELD exemption; FMCSA to receive comments by Feb. 1

The FMCSA announced that the Owner Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) has requested an exemption from the electronic logging device (ELD) requirements for motor carriers considered to be a small transportation trucking business. OOIDA requests this exemption to allow small trucking businesses that do not have a carrier safety rating of “unsatisfactory,” and can document a proven history of safety performance with no attributable at-fault crashes, to complete paper records of duty status (RODS) instead of using an ELD. OOIDA maintained it believes that the exemption would not have any adverse impacts on operational safety as motor carriers and drivers would remain subject to the hours-of-service regulations as well as the requirements to maintain paper RODS. FMCSA requests public comment on OOIDA's application for exemption. Comments must be received on or before Feb. 1.

2. Funding shortages could cause one state's rest areas to shut down

According to a blog titled CDLLife, Connecticut may shut down all seven of the state’s rest areas this summer unless money is moved into the state’s Special Transportation Fund. CDLLife stated the Connecticut DOT could shut down all rest areas on July 1, 2018, because of the funding shortages. If the rest areas were to be shut down, they would be completely closed with no parking or public access. CDLLife, which touts that it “exists to celebrate the commercial truck driver by providing news, information and entertainment, as well as an escape from the everyday grind,” has more.

3. Ruan reserves five Tesla electric trucks

Ruan Transportation Management Systems announced it has reserved five of Tesla’s new electric tractor trailers, according to a Des Moines Register report. Ruan confirmed it will add the semis to its fleet in 2019, and the company plans to test them in California before they’re delivered, the report noted. Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced the unveiling of the electric prototype in November. According to the report, Ruan will pay about $180,000 per truck.

4. Man arrested after he opened fire on truckers

An Illinois man who was arrested on charges that he opened fire on Interstate 80 in eastern Iowa and exchanged gunfire with state police told investigators he was targeting “truck drivers because he was angry over a fatal truck crash,” according to a U.S. News & World Report. According to a search warrant application, Charles Johnston had become “obsessed” with the crash and told investigators after his Jan. 11 arrest that he wanted to harm at least one trucker in retaliation. Johnston was charged with attempted murder and assault on an officer with a dangerous weapon.

5. Lending a helping hand

Crowley Maritime Corporation’s liner and logistics teams recently provided full supply chain management services for the first of several expected shipments of cargo to help restore power in Vieques, Puerto Rico, in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, according to a Maritime Logistics Professional report. According to the report, the company provided ocean transport, trucking, delivery coordination, port services and freight forwarding of supplies and utility-related equipment from San Juan to Vieques.