WIT member and trucker wins Volvo VNL

Tiffany Hanna, professional driver and trainer at Prime Inc. is now an owner-operator thanks to the Women In Trucking Association (WIT) and Arrow Truck Sales. Hanna received a 2014 Volvo VNL670 from Arrow Trucks Sales after she submitted an essay on the importance of attracting more women into the trucking industry.

Hanna is a U.S. Navy veteran and the mother of five children. She has been at Prime Inc. since 2014 and a trainer for the past four years.

Tiffany Hanna celebrates winning a 2014 Volvo VNL670 at MATS 2018.

Hanna has been an advocate for female drivers at Prime and serves on the Prime Driver Advisory Board. She is also active with the Highway Diamonds celebration hosted by Prime annually to honor their female drivers.

“Women need to know they can be successful in trucking and can do the job just as well, IF not better, than a man,” Hanna wrote in her essay.

In addition to the Volvo VNL670, Hanna received an extensive list of products from WIT member companies that totaled $75,125.

WIT president and CEO Ellen Voie announced the winner on March 24 during the 9th annual “Salute to Women Behind the Wheel,” at the Mid-America Trucking Show at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville.

“We are thrilled to hand over the keys to Tiffany, who has been an advocate for women in the trucking industry by mentoring and supporting the women and men at Prime Inc.,” Voie said. “This truly the chance of a lifetime, thanks to Arrow Truck Sales and their very generous donation.”

Jim Stevenson, who is Arrow’s director of national accounts and also serves on the Women In Trucking Board of directors, said: “Arrow has long been supportive of equality and diversity efforts within the trucking industry, and we appreciate this opportunity to award Tiffany with this late model Volvo truck to support her success as an owner-operator.”