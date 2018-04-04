Whiteline Express boosts pay

Plymouth, MI-based TL carrier Whiteline Express is increasing pay for new and existing regional drivers to as much as 50 cents per mile.

The company noted it is also offering: a $5,000 sign-on bonus for experienced regional drivers; frequent home time, with three out of four weekends spent at home per month; and a benefit package that includes “low cost medical, life and disability insurance.”

Related: Survey: more pay raises and bonuses in the works for drivers

Whiteline added that it offers a quarterly safety bonus, 401(k) retirement savings plan with company match, direct deposit, profit sharing, and paid vacation.

The TL carrier said does not require a hazmat endorsement, hauls no-touch “light freight,” and allows both riders and pets in its trucks.