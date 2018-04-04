Menu
WhiteLine Photo: Whiteline Express
Drivers

Whiteline Express boosts pay

Regional drivers can now earn up to 50 cents per mile.

Plymouth, MI-based TL carrier Whiteline Express is increasing pay for new and existing regional drivers to as much as 50 cents per mile.

The company noted it is also offering: a $5,000 sign-on bonus for experienced regional drivers; frequent home time, with three out of four weekends spent at home per month; and a benefit package that includes “low cost medical, life and disability insurance.”

Related: Survey: more pay raises and bonuses in the works for drivers

Whiteline added that it offers a quarterly safety bonus, 401(k) retirement savings plan with company match, direct deposit, profit sharing, and paid vacation.

The TL carrier said does not require a hazmat endorsement, hauls no-touch “light freight,” and allows both riders and pets in its trucks.

TAGS: News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
EstesExpress1
Driver pay continues its upward march
Mar 16, 2018
freight4.jpg
Your Trucker pre-trip: Bloomberg projects trucking prices will continue to climb
Apr 04, 2018
ONE 20 Big Game
ONE20 touts fuel program savings
Apr 02, 2018
driver2
OOIDA backs HOS reform bill
Mar 30, 2018