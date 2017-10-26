What fitness trends will attract truckers?

Health and wellness is becoming a greater concern among truck drivers and motor carriers alike – ranked seventh by drivers and 10th by motor carriers, according to the annual “Top 10” critical issues in trucking list compiled by the American Transportation Research Institute.

“We’re glad it’s back on the ‘top 10’ list because it’s recognition that we need to take care of the most important asset in trucking: the driver,” said Rebecca Brewster, ATRI’s president, during a presentation at the 2017 American Trucking Associations (ATA) annual conference this week in Orlando, FL.

The industry “needs to provide more opportunities for drivers to eat healthy and exercise,” Brewster added. “We need to look at the ROI [return on investment] for such efforts and build a case as to why that is a valuable investment.”

In terms of exercise, however, what fitness trends are becoming popular that truck drivers may be able to use to improve their health?

Right now, according a survey of 4,000 fitness professionals by the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM), high intensity interval training or “HIIT” is predicted to be the “most popular trend in fitness” for 2018.

The ACSM said HIIT is made up of bursts of all-out exercise followed by short periods of rest for recovery.

“High intensity interval training has been a consistently high-ranking trend on the forecast in recent years, appearing in the top three since 2014,” explained Walter Thompson – president of ACSM, the lead author of this survey, and associate dean in the College of Education & Human Development at Georgia State University in Atlanta.

“Even though survey respondents warned of a relatively higher risk of injury associated with HIIT, it continues to be very popular in gyms across the world,” he explained.

Survey respondents shared that some clients are reluctant to participate in HIIT due to perceived risks, and the fitness pros often shared those concerns. So, is HIIT dangerous?

“HIIT offers participants a good workout that can be done without a lot of time or equipment,” Thompson said. “Research shows that with proper precautions, like working with a certified personal trainer, HIIT can be a safe, effective and fun way to exercise.”

Now in its 12th year, survey provides 40 potential trends to choose from, and the top 20 were ranked and published by ACSM. Group training jumped up four spots to the second spot. Last year’s number one – wearable technology – remained high on the list as the third most popular trend for 2018: