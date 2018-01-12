Webinar to explain tax reform benefits for truckers

The passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 by Congress late last year and then signed by President Trump into law made several significant changes to U.S. tax code – changes that can impact truckers.

To explain those changes, American Truck Business Services (ATBS) has developed and e-book entitled The Owner-Operator’s Guide to The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 that offers what the company calls an “in-depth guide” on several tax-related topics such as: per diem rates, individual mandate penalties under the Affordable Care Act, child tax credits, child support and alimony deductions, just to name a few.

Related: ATA calls for extra 20 cent per gallon fuel tax

ATBS tax and trucking experts will also conduct a webinar on January 24 to further explain the new tax code: Click Here to Register.