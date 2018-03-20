Menu
CostelloNATSO Photo: Sean Kilcarr/Fleet Owner
ATA Chief Economist Bob Costello
Drivers

Truckload turnover rate fell at end of 2017

“Despite this dip in turnover, the driver market remains tight and the driver shortage remains a real concern for fleets and the industry.”

The driver turnover rate at truckload carriers fell in the final three months of 2017, but that the rate stayed higher than in the previous year, according to American Trucking Associations Chief Economist Bob Costello.

“Despite this dip in turnover, the driver market remains tight and the driver shortage remains a real concern for fleets and the industry,” Costello said. “If the economic climate continues to improve, I expect both turnover and driver shortage concerns to rise in the near future.”

According to ATA’s Trucking Activity Report, the annualized turnover rate at large truckload fleets – those with more than $30 million in revenue – fell seven points to 88% in the fourth quarter. It was the first time the rate had dipped below 90% since the first quarter of the year.

Turnover at small truckload fleets fell four points to 80%. The turnover rate at both large and small fleets, despite this quarter’s declines, was still 14 points higher than a year earlier. 

“Despite the continuing tight driver market, I think there are a couple reasonable explanations for the dip in turnover this past quarter,” Costello said. “First, freight demand was very strong, which may have encouraged drivers to stay at their current fleet because they were making even better money with strong volumes. And second - many fleets implemented or announced pay increases last quarter, which may have disincentivized drivers from moving to new jobs.”

TAGS: News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Toll road truck
Your Trucker pre-trip: Truckers sue PA Turnpike; self-driving Uber kills pedestrian
Mar 21, 2018
Fleet Owner High Mileage truck
ATBS: Next 18 months are ‘a great time to be a trucker’
Mar 21, 2018
2018 roadcheck
2018 International Roadcheck focuses on HOS compliance
Mar 21, 2018
eld-keller
Survey: ELD compliance holding at 87%, firm says
Mar 20, 2018