Trucking during the holidays

The only vehicles that log more miles over the holidays than Santa’s sleigh are trucks.

While the rest of the working world takes time off, truckers are more likely to work even more hours, delivering all the goods that make the holidays possible. And, sometimes, that means driving on days when it seems like everyone else is opening presents or celebrating with friends and family.

RoadPro Family of Brands asked truckers for their experiences driving on the holidays. Here’s what they had to say:

“At the end of the day, it is just another day on the road,” according to Tom Kyrk, RoadPro Pro Driver Council. “In 12 years of trucking, I have only been home for Christmas Day once. I try to take part in the family activities of presents etc. either with a phone call where I listen in or a video session on Facebook or Skype so I can see what is going on. It makes being away a lot easier to handle.”

“I have been on the road almost every year over Christmas and New Year,” noted Brita Nowak, RoadPro Pro Driver Council. “I don't remember any special moments, events or treatment. My favorite thing being on the road those days is that most weigh stations are closed, truck stops are empty, no waiting in the fuel line. It's incredibly peaceful.”

“I'm usually in on the actual holiday,” explained Libby Clayton, RoadPro Pro Driver Council. “I have only been out a couple times on Thanksgiving and Easter. I was just happy to sit down to a traditional dinner at a truck stop. Then it was back to the road as any other day.”

“I've had a couple truck stops wish me holiday greetings and prepare a wonderful feast,” Ryan Sexton, RoadPro Pro Driver Council, said. “Some offer a few extra points during a fill up or free shower.”

For these drivers, it’s often just another day on the road, though the road might be less crowded than usual. However, once in a while something happens to make the holidays a little more special. A truck stop might offer a free meal or coffee or a local church might reach out so that drivers aren’t forgotten. That’s what happened to Kyrk one year.

“The best Christmas I had at a truck stop was 2 years ago at the TA in Buckhorn, PA, on Christmas Eve,” he recalled. “The chaplain came around with a little Christmas care package for the drivers, a few small things and an invitation to watch a Christmas movie in the chapel. It was one of the most relaxing evenings I have had in years.”

“Then, on Christmas Day a local church brought a wrapped Christmas box to all the drivers,” Kyrk added. “In it were things like gloves, socks, snacks, a pen and paper and little things that come in handy on the road, such as personal care items. I had heard of people doing things like that for drivers, but this was the first time I had experienced it.”