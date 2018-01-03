TransForce acquires Trucking Unlimited

Truck driver staffing firm TransForce, Inc., based in Alexandria, VA, is buying Trucking Unlimited, which operates the www.truckdrivingjobs.com job board matching service. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Trucking Unlimited's portfolio of services is a great addition to our company and a perfect fit in our acquisition strategy to accelerate and expand our full service workforce management program," noted David Broome, president and CEO of TransForce, in a statement. "Their model compliments our core offerings and expands our ability to service our customers' needs with value added capabilities."

Related: Study: Veteran drivers more likely to be dissatisfied with pay

He added that “future acquisitions” will be part of TransForce’s growth strategy. “Along with organic growth, we continue to seek acquisitions with like-minded companies,” Broome added.

Originally started in 2012, Trucking Unlimited will continue to operate from its West Hills, CA, headquarters.

"We will continue to build the best recruiting site for both the professional drivers and the motor carriers," noted Mike Pourshakori, one of Trucking Unlimited’s co-founders and its chief information officer.