Menu
Drivers

TransForce acquires Trucking Unlimited

Driver staffing firm adds truck driver job board to its range of services.

Truck driver staffing firm TransForce, Inc., based in Alexandria, VA, is buying Trucking Unlimited, which operates the www.truckdrivingjobs.com job board matching service. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Trucking Unlimited's portfolio of services is a great addition to our company and a perfect fit in our acquisition strategy to accelerate and expand our full service workforce management program," noted David Broome, president and CEO of TransForce, in a statement. "Their model compliments our core offerings and expands our ability to service our customers' needs with value added capabilities."

Related: Study: Veteran drivers more likely to be dissatisfied with pay

He added that “future acquisitions” will be part of TransForce’s growth strategy. “Along with organic growth, we continue to seek acquisitions with like-minded companies,” Broome added.

Originally started in 2012, Trucking Unlimited will continue to operate from its West Hills, CA, headquarters.

"We will continue to build the best recruiting site for both the professional drivers and the motor carriers," noted Mike Pourshakori, one of Trucking Unlimited’s co-founders and its chief information officer.

TAGS: News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Women in Trucking Military Perla Carrillo
Study: Women veterans make excellent truckers
Nov 10, 2017
roehl1
Roehl plans February pay increase
Dec 29, 2017
KWgear
Kenworth offers new gear
Dec 28, 2017
ELD protests
Countdown: Top 10 stories of 2017
Dec 27, 2017