TA to sponsor special “truck challenge” event at select NASCAR races

TravelCenters of America LLC is going to sponsor five unique events as part of its 2018 TA Truck Service Challenge competition ahead of NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series aimed at testing the driving skills and transport knowledge of the drivers tasked with hauling race team cars. The challenge is hosted and managed by Marketing 500, the company noted.

The TA Truck Service Challenge, conducted the day the transport haulers arrive at the track, tests the transport drivers’ skill behind the wheel as well as their knowledge of Department of Transportation (DOT) rules of the highway.

Each team transport driver will compete in six competitions, earning points for both their driving skills in a driver course and their knowledge of DOT regulations in a written exam. A winner is named for each individual competition and will earn a $1,000 prize. At the end of the season, a Grand Champion will be crowned at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, September 30, with the first place driver netting $25,000, second place $10,000 and third place $5,000.

The time/dates for the five 2018 TA Truck Service Challenge events are:

Atlanta Motor Speedway - Thursday, February 22

Texas Motor Speedway - Thursday, April 5

Sonoma Raceway - Thursday, June 21

Kentucky Speedway - Thursday, July 12

Las Vegas Motor Speedway - Thursday, September 13

Charlotte Motor Speedway - Thursday, September 27

“Every item at the race, from the race cars to the bottles of water at the concession stands are transported by a truck driven by a highly skilled professional,” noted Barry Richards, president and COO of TravelCenters of America, in a statement. “We are honored to recognize the transport drivers and the valuable role they play in the racing series.”

Attendance at the TA Truck Service Challenge is free and open to race enthusiasts holding the proper credentials, the company added.