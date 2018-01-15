Menu
Survey seeks to define Canadian truck parking problems

This online poll, which aims to capture data from Canadian and U.S. truck drivers, is open through February 28.

A broad-based survey now underway seeks to capture data from both Canadian and U.S. truck drivers regarding truck parking issues in the province of Ontario, Canada – part of a larger study aimed at aiding the Ontario Ministry of Transportation to identify needs for truck parking on Southern Ontario highways. 

The survey, which takes 12 to 15 minutes to complete, is active until February 28 and can be accessed at www.surveycentral.ca

The initial 1,000 participants in this poll have provided over 30,000 assessments of parking and truck stop services, according to SPR Associates, which is managing the survey.

The average respondent provides 20 to 40 ratings of parking and services, along with other data regarding topics such as economic and personal impacts of parking shortages, but the firm stressed that it needs another 2,000 responses to meet the Ministry's information needs.

The overall study including this survey, along with engineering proposals for adding more parking and truck-related services, should be available by spring or early summer this year, SPR said.

