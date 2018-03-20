Survey: ELD compliance holding at 87%, firm says

According to ongoing survey conducted by CarrierLists, though electronic logging device (ELD) compliance rates increased by 10 percentage points this week to 92%, the firm’s three-week moving average for ELD compliance is holding steady at 87%.

“With less than 10 working days to go before the April 1 deadline the window is now almost closed for fleets that need to beat the buzzer,” noted Kevin Hill, president and founder of CarrierLists, in a statement.

“How many will make it just in time? How many are planning to leave the industry? How much have a capacity crunch will we see? We're not sure, but we will all find out very soon,” he added.

Hill noted that longer haul dry van, refrigerated, and flatbed fleets continue to post results in the mid to high-90s, while shorter-haul and smaller fleets continue to hover in the mid-80s in terms of ELD compliance.

For example, over the several three weeks, fleets operating under 20 trucks are at 85% ELD compliance compared to 98% for fleets running over 20 trucks, he said.