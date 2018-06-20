Menu
Stoneridge ELD.jpg
Drivers

Stoneridge EZ-ELD offers ‘refer-a-friend’ program

Stoneridge EZ-ELD customers can now refer their friends and colleagues to the Stoneridge EZ-ELD Refer-a-Friend program.

According to the company, this opportunity allows those who have purchased an EZ-ELD to refer others and earn multiple rewards. Once your friend completes their purchase of the EZ-ELD device with a one year subscription to the software, both parties will receive a $50 Amazon gift card.

“Stoneridge created the EZ-ELD to support their customers both in the driver’s seat and in the office,” the company noted. “Fleet operators can easily and simultaneously manage drivers and devices in the same fleet and obtain full visibility of Hours of Service (HOS) via the Stoneridge EZ-ELD software. The subscription includes DVIR and IFTA reports without any hidden fees or contracts and now a bonus of a $50 gift card which you can earn again and again.”

Stoneridge said its new referral program allows members to refer multiple friends, so many can benefit each time the required purchase is made. More information on the Stoneridge EZ-ELD or the Refer-a-Friend program is available.

TAGS: Technology News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
042518-Rigs_on_highway-AGM.jpg
Spot market remains ‘hot’ with more freight than capacity
Jun 20, 2018
trucks heat
Keep drivers cool while temperatures soar
Jun 19, 2018
SAFE photo.jpg
Automation, 'robot trucks,' and the next generation of workers
Jun 18, 2018
driver prepass
Tips to improve your HOS compliance
Jun 18, 2018