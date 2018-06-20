Stoneridge EZ-ELD offers ‘refer-a-friend’ program

Stoneridge EZ-ELD customers can now refer their friends and colleagues to the Stoneridge EZ-ELD Refer-a-Friend program.

According to the company, this opportunity allows those who have purchased an EZ-ELD to refer others and earn multiple rewards. Once your friend completes their purchase of the EZ-ELD device with a one year subscription to the software, both parties will receive a $50 Amazon gift card.

“Stoneridge created the EZ-ELD to support their customers both in the driver’s seat and in the office,” the company noted. “Fleet operators can easily and simultaneously manage drivers and devices in the same fleet and obtain full visibility of Hours of Service (HOS) via the Stoneridge EZ-ELD software. The subscription includes DVIR and IFTA reports without any hidden fees or contracts and now a bonus of a $50 gift card which you can earn again and again.”

Stoneridge said its new referral program allows members to refer multiple friends, so many can benefit each time the required purchase is made. More information on the Stoneridge EZ-ELD or the Refer-a-Friend program is available.