Spotlight on an American Trucker: D&L Stingley Transport of Texas

D&L STINGLEY TRANSPORT LLC, Plano, TX

Owners: Darryl Q. Stingley & Laura Stingley



Q: What are the make and model(s) of trucks and/or trailers you use?

A: 1999 EXHD 379 Peterbilt with a 53-ft. Wabash dry van.

Q: Do you have regularly scheduled routes or on-demand delivery?

A: On-demand delivery.

Q: How is maintenance handled? Your own shop or jobbed out?

A: Maintenance is jobbed out to local shops in Hutchins, TX: I&G Truck Repair, CMS Repair and Truck ECM out of Dallas, TX. We’ve built a very close working relationship with these shops to reduce our downtime.

Q: How are major repairs handled? Your own shop or jobbed out?

A: We job out all major repairs to the professional heavy-duty diesel mechanics at the shops mentioned.

Q: What are three challenges you face with your maintenance program? How do you resolve each of these?

A: We search for loads that deliver close to our terminal as well as lighter loads for less stress on our equipment. We have our driver keep detailed records of mileage between PMs, along with specific mechanical failures and problems through their pre- and post-trip inspections. Thus we control the quality of the repair and the length of our downtime.



Q: What are your mileage/time intervals on preventive maintenance?

A: 15,000 miles, 1½ months, whichever comes first.

Q: How do you ensure good mileage from tires?

A: We maintain properly inflated tires. We do tire rotation every two months. We only purchase American-manufactured tires.

Q: Do you stock any parts for your trucks, or purchase as needed? If you stock parts, which ones?

A: No. We have found by running our loads short distances, it is more cost-effective to purchase our parts as needed.

Q: How do you determine when it’s time to replace a truck or trailer?

A: [It’s time to replace] when the safety of the truck or trailer has been compromised and repair costs have caused an excessive increase in downtime, reducing the revenue the truck or trailer can produce.

Q: What is the biggest business challenge you face with your trucking operation?

A: Our biggest challenge is retaining O/O and drivers.

Q: If you could change or add one regulation to trucking, what would it be, and why?

A: Mandatory detention because that is taking away transit time, and the shippers do not take into account the driver’s responsibility to deliver product on time.

Q: What do you enjoy most about what you do?

A: We enjoy meeting new people from all walks of life.

Q: What does your company do best?

A: Our company’s motto says it best: “We Run For Our Future.”