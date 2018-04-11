Ryder awards two top drivers

Ryder System recently named Bill Phipps and Carlos Aceituno as its two of its top truck drivers at the company’s recent 45th Annual Driver of the Year award. Phipps and Aceituno were given cash prizes plus a specially-designed ring and watch each for “demonstrating exemplary safety performance, customer service, and citizenship” throughout their careers.

Ryder noted that its “Driver of the Year” award is one of the company's longest running recognition programs, with honorees selected through what Ryder called “a rigorous review process” by a committee that includes executives, safety experts, and professional drivers.

Bill Phipps is the “Driver of the Year” for Ryder Supply Chain Services (SCS). Phipps drives for Honda and is based in Corbin, KY. He started driving a truck in 1968 at the age of 16, and over the past 50 years, he’s logged four million incident-free miles, including 2.6 million with Ryder.

Carlos Aceituno works for Ryder Dedicated Transportation Services (DTS); a division responsible for operating specialized equipment, managing unique product handling, running complex routes, and meeting rigorous service level requirements. The company said those drivers “have a special responsibility” as they often wear uniforms with Ryder customer logos and drive vehicles emblazoned with customer brand names. Aceituno drives for CVS out of Ennis, TX, and in his nine years with Ryder, he has driven over 1.5 million miles, which is just a small portion of the 5.6 million collision-free miles he’s driven over the course of his 34-year career as a professional driver. He is also a U.S. Army veteran and served as a tank mechanic.