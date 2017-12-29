Menu
Roehl plans February pay increase

Wisconsin-based carrier will boost mileage pay offered via its “Your Choice” package.

Roehl Transport said it plans to increase mileage pay 6% to 10% for drivers operating under its “Your Choice” pay plan effective February 4, 2018.

The motor carrier explained that experienced drivers operating under the “Your Choice” plan will get a five cent per-mile increase at level 10 of the pay plan, while inexperienced drivers will get a two cent per-mile increase at level one.

Based on performance, Roehl said its drivers can move into the “Your Choice” plan each quarter.

“We are pleased to announce this pay increase,” said Tim Norlin, Roehl’s vice president of driver employment, in a statement. “Paired with our $10,000.00 sign-on bonus for experienced drivers joining our fleet, there’s never been a better time to join us.”

In addition to getting paid based on their performance, Norlin noted that Roehl drivers are also paid for more of the miles they drive because the company pays on “Practical Route” miles, which typically average 8% higher than short route or household good (HHG) miles that many carriers base their driver pay on.

For example, he said a driver from the Midwest with one year of prior tractor-trailer experience joining Roehl’s refrigerated national fleet will earn 55 cents per practical route mile, while a driver with five years of prior experience joining the fleet will earn 57 cents per practical route mile.

