PS Logistics buys Shelton Trucking Services

PS Logistics, LLC, which numbers flatbed carrier P&S Transportation among its subsidiaries, is buying flatbed operator Shelton Trucking Services, Inc.; the 11th trucking and brokerage operation acquisition made by PS since 2007.

Terms regarding the purchase of Altha, FL-based Shelton were not disclosed.

PS noted that Shelton’s 200 drivers will “further strengthen” its operations in the Southeast and provide it with additional terminals in Jacksonville, FL and Mobile, AL.

“We are proud to welcome Shelton to the PS Logistics family,” said Scott Smith, CEO of PS Logistics, in a statement. “We look forward to working with their great flatbed drivers and operations staff.”

“When my father and I started Shelton in 1969, he managed the office and I was its sole driver,” noted Randy Shelton, president and co-founder of Shelton. “Over the next 49 years we built a successful flatbed trucking operation serving outstanding customers with dedicated employees. I am pleased that PS Logistics will continue that tradition with the same dedicated employees and commitment to service.”