ONE20 touts fuel program savings

In the second quarter this year, ONE20 plans to add a fuel savings program for the truck drivers that “sign on” with the firm’s “free membership” offering – a fuel program that the company said aims to offer fuel price discounts of up to 55 cents per gallon.

The ONE20 Fuel Program, which will be offered as one of several “membership benefits,” involvees 2,000 participating retailers nationwide and is designed to allow independent truck drivers and smaller fleets to take advantage of a fuel card program that will offer an average discount of 20 cents per gallon at in-network retailers for diesel purchases.

ONE20 added that its Fuel Card will come with no fee, no account management fee, lower in-network fees and higher in-network discounts.

“Fuel costs are a major pain point for drivers, particularly independent owner/operators with razor-thin profit margins,” said Christian Schenk, CEO of ONE20, in a statement. “Like all of our membership benefits, the ONE20 Fuel Program is designed to be the easiest and most rewarding fuel program in the business, helping to fulfill our mission of giving drivers what they want and need to be successful in business.”

Other offerings provided by ONE20 through its “membership community” for truck drivers include: