New Love's locations add 157 parking spaces

Love’s Travel Stops recently opened two new stores in Texas and Kentucky.

One is in Hanson, KY, close to the intersection of State Route 260 and Interstate 69. The other is in Lufkin, TX, at 5614 U.S. Highway 59 North.

In addition to the jobs each brings to the area, the stops also address one ongoing challenge professional drivers face: parking. As new and seasoned employees adjust to ELDs and HOS regulations, parking is emerging as a difficult obstacle. Between the two locations, drivers will have an extra 157 parking spaces for their vehicles.

Co-chief executive officer Greg Love said the company is proud to help drivers by offering these much-needed spots.

“Love’s is proud to add more truck parking and other services to east Texas and western Kentucky,” Love said.

“These new locations offer us a chance to serve new customers on busy highways and interstates,” he continued. “Lufkin, Texas, is on busy U.S. Highway 59 carrying traffic from Houston and the Rio Grande Valley north.”

This region is so busy that this location is not the first, but the second Love’s in the Lufkin area. While drivers take the opportunity to park in order to meet HOS requirements, they have other resources available at both new Love’s stops.

“The new store allows for more truck parking, showers and Love’s Truck Tire Care, as well as an Arby’s restaurant,” Love said.