New latex foam mattress for sleeper berths

ATLANTA. Lippert Components Inc. (LCI), recently introduced the latest addition to its somnum “Sleeper Series” line of mattresses for long-haul sleeper berth compartments: a 10-in. latex foam mattress that expands the company’s sleeper mattress line to seven distinct models.

“In the consumer market, we are finding inter-spring mattresses are taking step back as foam becomes popular,” noted Mike Padrnos, LCI’s business development manager, here during a press event at the Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) 2018 annual meeting. “Drivers are now asking for it [foam mattresses] because they tell us, ‘I have one at home and I want one in my truck.’”

LCI’s 10-in. late foam mattress, called the “Discovery,” pairs a thick polymer, spring base core, with a natural latex upper core. The Indura Spring polymer base provides all the support and durability of a steel coil innerspring mattress without the extra weight, Padrnos noted. The Discovery is lightweight, eco-friendly and adds a durable, yet breathable cushioning solution, with the 3-in. natural latex upper core of the mattress delivering extra cushioning for pressure points like hips and shoulders, allowing for the chance to achieve a more comfortable and restful night’s sleep.

He noted that the Discovery’s “Euro-top” construction comes complete with somnum’s premium soft knit cover – with an extra inch of quilted foam is sewn in to the cover for added luxury – in multiple sizes to fit most sleeper bunk set ups.

“Driver satisfaction is top of mind for the majority of OTR trucking fleets as they deal with the challenges of a current driver shortage facing the commercial vehicle industry,” Padrnos added. “A comfortable mattress is a relatively small investment to a truck’s sleeper. A quality bunk mattress may entice a driver to join your company, stay with your company and might deter them from leaving. It’s certainly an important factor for drivers who spend 200-plus nights on the road every year.”