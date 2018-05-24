NCI names April driver of the month

National Carriers Inc. (NCI) named owner-operator Raul Davila the company’s Driver of the Month for April.

Davila lives in Dodge City, KS, and works in the NCI Hide division. During April, he hauled 21% more miles than the average, and currently has no accidents, late pickups or deliveries, or any type of incidents to date, the company said.

Although he originally wasn’t hired because he did not meet experience requirements, he joined the company in March 2014, and his exemplary work earned company recognition, NCI added.

Initially renting his truck with NCI Truck Leasing, Davila said he opted to become an owner-operator.

“When I joined National Carriers, my goal was to own a truck,” he said. “I have driven this truck since it had 1,100 miles. I am proud to have been able to purchase my truck and I am pleased to be named driver of the month.”

NCI director of livestock and Hides division Jason Greer is pleased as well.

“Raul flies under the radar,” Greer said. “He hustles, understands his job, and is reliable. He is an outstanding driver who navigates the regulations and requirements that are in place and exceeds in every area that is monitored. He takes a difficult job and makes it look easy.”

In addition to the award, Davila earned a $1,000 bonus and is a 2018 finalist for Driver of the Year. In April of 2019 he will be recognized at the NCI Driver of the Year banquet, competing for the grand prize of a $10,000 bonus.