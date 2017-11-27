Menu
J&RSchugel Photo: J&R Schugel
Drivers

Minnesota carrier offers $15,000 sign-on bonus

Bonus for drivers with six months of experience and up is being offered thru the end of 2017.

TL carrier J&R Schugel is offering a $15,000 sign-on bonus for experienced truck drivers who join before the end of the year.

The Minnesota-based fleet said its sign-on incentive is for company drivers with a minimum of six months experience. Drivers will also have the opportunity to earn an additional $500 per month for two-and-a-half years after their first full month of employment.

Related: Outlook brightening for owner-operators

If eligible, drivers can receive $250 for 7,500 to 9,999 dispatched miles driven in a month or $500 for 10,000-plus dispatched miles driven, Courtney Wittman, director of human resources for J&R Schugel, noted in a statement.

“This incentive directly relates to driver productivity and retention, while giving them an additional earning potential on top of their base pay rate,” Wittman added. “Once the sign-on concludes a company driver will then be eligible for our employee stock ownership plan [ESOP] and start earning shares towards retirement.”

Other benefits J&R Schugel touts about its fleet include: late model equipment; a compensation review every six months; a rider program; pet policy; plus guaranteed home time for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The company serves the 48 continental U.S. states with a fleet of 600 power units and 1,000 trailers, offering both regional and long haul service in the Midwest, Northeast, Southeast and West Coast.

