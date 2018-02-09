Love’s Travel Stops opens in Waterloo

Professional drivers traveling through Iowa now have another place to park and access services. Love’s Travel Stops opened its newest location in Waterloo, IA, at 3301 Greyhound Dr. in Waterloo (intersection of U.S. Highways 63 & 20). The location adds 65 truck parking spaces to the highways.

“Adding a travel stop in Waterloo provides drivers with access to services in a new area of Iowa along two busy main highways,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “U.S. Highways 63 and 20 are major routes that span the state, and this a perfect place to provide a convenient stop for professional drivers. We look forward to serving them with the ‘Clean Places, Friendly Faces’ Love’s is known for in Waterloo.”

The 24/7 location features a Wendy’s restaurant, laundry capabilities, a game room, 65 truck parking spaces, five showers and seven diesel fuel pumps. It also offers a Love’s Truck Tire Care and other driver services.

The Waterloo Love’s marks the company’s eighth location in Iowa and the second to open in the state in as many weeks. A new Love’s Travel Stop opened in Mills County last week.