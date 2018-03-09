Love’s Travel Stops opens Denton location

Love’s Travel Stops announced it just opened its newest travel stop in Denton, TX. The new store, located at 6421 N. Interstate 35 (Interstate 35, Exit 471), brings Love’s total number of travel stops in the Lone Star State to 68.

With the addition of approximately 60 employees at the new Denton location, Love’s said it has more than 3,200 employees across Texas.

“With nearly 70 stores in Texas and additional corporate offices in Houston, the state is like a second home to Love’s,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s Travel Stops. “We’ll continue looking for opportunities to invest in the state and serve customers in new areas. With an abundance of heavily traveled interstates and highways, we have numerous opportunities to provide drivers and residents in Texas with more clean and safe places to access quick-service restaurants, truck parking, travel items and more.”

“We are pleased to welcome Love’s Travel Stops in the city of Denton,” said Denton Mayor Chris Watts. “Travel along Interstate 35 is a key component in bringing visitors to Denton. Having a Love’s available provides an economic benefit to the city while creating an added amenity for both local and regional travelers.”

The 14,000-sq.-ft. facility is open 24/7 and features Subway, Wendy’s and Godfather’s Pizza restaurants. The store offers snacks, coffee, soft drinks, electronics and more. Professional drivers can take advantage of 85 truck parking spots, eight showers and a Love’s Truck Tire Care center.

Love’s noted it will continue expanding in Texas in the coming years. Additional locations are scheduled to open this year in Lufkin, Donna, Sonora and Sulphur Springs. Love’s also operates seven Speedco locations across the state, which currently offer lube, tire and battery services.