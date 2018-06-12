Love’s opens in Florida, North Carolina, New Mexico

Love’s Travel Stops opened new locations and reopened an existing store, which offers much-needed truck parking.

The Ellisville, FL, store is located near Interstate 75 at exit 414. The Statesville, NC, store is near Interstate 40 at exit 154, and the Milan, NM, location reopens near Interstate 40 at exit 79 after a complete remodel. This New Mexico location provides 30 extra parking spots for trucks.

With attention to the shortage of parking for large transportation vehicles, Love’s added 53 spots to its Tulare, CA, location. This store, in addition to the three new stations, contributes 300 parking spots.

Love’s co-CEO Greg Love said the company is proud to increase their available services.

“These locations will allow us to serve our customers near busy highways and interstates,” Love said. “Milan and Statesville are located on Interstate 40 and near busy metropolitan areas. Ellisville is located on Interstate 75, a popular route for drivers traveling through Northern Florida and beyond.”

The Florida, North Carolina and New Mexico stores include restaurants like Godfather’s Pizza, Chester’s, Subway, Hardee’s and McDonald’s. The Milan station has laundry facilities and showers, and the Ellisville and Statesville stations have Love’s Truck Tire Care services along with showers.