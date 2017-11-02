Love’s completes Speedco acquisition

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores announced the finalized acquisition of Speedco, a national network of service locations that provides quick lube and inspection services to the trucking industry, from Bridgestone Americas.

In September, Love’s announced its intent to purchase Speedco, provider of preventive maintenance services for more than 25 years. According to the company, the transaction will expand Love’s Truck Tire Care service with 52 new locations.

Love’s Travel Stops added tire care services in 2008. The company noted it expanded its offerings to include oil change, lube and light mechanical services at most of its larger travel stops nationwide and has quickly become a trusted provider of truck and tire care services.

“The partnership of Love’s and Speedco combines two top brands in the diesel service industry into one network,” said Tom Love, founder and executive chairman for Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores. “Love’s and Speedco are committed to providing professional drivers with quality products as efficiently and quickly as possible. As a leader in the oil change industry, Speedco brings an important service to our Customers. We look forward to serving drivers at Speedco locations and growing the business.”

With the addition of Speedco’s 52 locations, the number of Love’s-operated tire service and lube facilities climbs to more than 320, the company said. Speedco facilities will continue to offer their current selection of products and services, including diesel oil changes, federal inspections and battery work. In the coming months, Speedco locations will offer the same tire brands and services available at Love’s Truck Tire Care Centers.

Professional truck drivers can use their My Love Rewards cards at all Speedco locations. While the Speedco Rewards program ended Nov. 1 as drivers transition to My Love’s Rewards, Love’s said it will honor Speedco reward coupons through the expiration dates. New Speedco coupons will not be issued, but drivers will earn more points to be used toward food, beverages, showers, Love’s merchandise and more through the My Love Rewards program.