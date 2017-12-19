Menu
LoveTroy Photo: Love's
A view of Love's latest truck stop, located in Troy, TX, off I-35.
Drivers

Love’s caps off busy expansion year

Truck stop chain added 2,600 new truck parking spaces to its network in 2017.

With the opening of a new location in Troy, TX, this week, Love’s Travel Stops officially closes out a busy year of expansion – a year in which the company said it expanded with 36 new stores, including eight locations in December alone, along with the addition of some 2,600 new truck parking spaces to its network.

The new Love’s 24/7 facility in Troy, TX, not only offers a Love’s Truck Tire Care center, 114 truck parking spaces, seven showers and other driver services, but also a McDonald’s and Subway restaurants, a game room, laundry capabilities, gourmet coffee, fountain drinks, gift items, name-brand snacks and more.

Those 36 new Love’s locations, by the by, were “all built from the ground up,” noted Frank Love, co-CEO of Love’s, in a statement.

With the opening of its travel stop in Hardin, Montana, last summer, Love’s now operates a network of more than 440 locations in 41 states, employing 20,000 people, he said.

The company also added 190 showers at its locations this year, with 40 stores now offering public laundry services, and also acquired Speedco and its 52 quick lube and inspection locations to the Love’s Truck Tire Care network.

Overall, Love’s said its Truck Tire Care operation added 19 new locations in 2017, bringing the total number of truck tire care and Speedco facilities to more than 320.

TAGS: News
