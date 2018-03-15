Kenworth will again donate T680 tractor as “Transition Trucking” award

Kenworth Truck Co., FASTPORT and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring our Heroes program are again joining forces for the third consecutive year to support the “Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence” recognition event, which awards a Kenworth T680 Class 8 tractor to a “top rookie” truck driver, who has made the transition from military service in the U.S. Armed Forces to driving for a commercial fleet.

“The 2018 ‘Transition Trucking’ award campaign is another opportunity to highlight the impact veterans are making in the transportation industry and introduce a new generation of veterans to the real economic opportunity a career in trucking can represent,” noted Eric Eversole, president of Hiring Our Heroes and a vice president at the Chamber. He said his group helped 16,000 new veterans make the transition into trucking last year.

Altogether about 200,000 service members transition out of the military into the private sector annually, added Brad Bentley, president of FASTPORT, and the “Transition Trucking” program is designed to attract “transitioning” veterans to truck driving careers.

“We recognize the importance of our veterans, and the donation of our T680 is one way to thank them for their military service,” noted Kurt Swihart, Kenworth’s marketing director. “We encourage those transitioning from military service to consider the trucking industry as their future career, and urge fleets in America to nominate their best drivers who have served to protect our country.”

He noted that the OEM is again providing a Kenworth T680 Advantage spec’d with a 76-in. sleeper, PACCAR MX-13 455-hp engine and PACCAR 40,000-pound tandem rear axle as the prize for the top rookie military veteran driver.

The “top rookie” military veteran driver will be determined by an expert panel of judges. To qualify, drivers must meet four eligibility requirements:

Must have been active military or member of the National Guard or Reserve.

Graduated from PTDI-certified, NAPFTDS or CVTA member driver training school, with a valid CDL.

Employed by a trucking company that has made a hiring commitment and pledge to hire veterans on the Trucking Track Mentoring Program website (truckingtrack.org).

First hired in a trucking position between January 1, 2017 and June 30, 2018.

Nominations begin March 15 and will be accepted until June 30, 2018. Full criteria and online nomination forms can be found on the “Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence” website at www.transitiontrucking.org.