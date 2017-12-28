Kenworth offers new gear

The Kenworth Merchandise Collection recently got bigger, with 75 new officially-licensed “merchandise items” added for truckers

The new gear includes a Carhartt Rockford Waterproof Jacket, Collector’s Edition Mr. Potato Head, Camouflage Deer Skull Cap, Muddy Girl Camo Cap, Digi-Camo Liner-Lock Knife, Pelican Vacuum-Insulated Tumbler, a “World’s Best” belt buckle, and a Rothco MOLLE Administrative Pouch.

Related: Army veteran turned trucker wins new tractor

In total, Kenworth offers more than 250 merchandise items, including caps, men and women’s apparel, kids’ items, drinkware, golf accessories, and wall calendars.

To order items, visit www.ShopKenworth.com or call 877-705-3314 toll free from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pacific time. Those ordering from Canada may call 855-537-5332 during the same time period. Kenworth dealerships in the U.S. and Canada also offer officially-licensed Kenworth merchandise for sale, the OEM said.