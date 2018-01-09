KeepTruckin ELD available at Pilot Flying J locations

The KeepTruckin ELD is now available for purchase at Pilot Flying J travel centers nationwide; a package that includes the ELD hardware device, a 9-pin and 6-pin cable, a U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) reference card, and instructional material.

“It takes 10 minutes to install the KeepTruckin ELD; it’s really straight forward,” said Shoaib Makani, CEO of KeepTruckin, in an email to American Trucker. “Once installed, it takes just another 10 minutes to get set up with the KeepTruckin App.”

The set up process is as follows:

Install the ELD by connecting the 9-pin or 6-pin cable to the vehicle’s diagnostic port.

Activate the ELD by visiting keeptruckin.com/activate on your browser.

Connect to the ELD from the KeepTruckin App via Bluetooth or USB.

Makani added that when logbook data needs to be transferred to law enforcement officers during a roadside inspection, the KeepTruckin App offers an “inspection mode” whereby drivers can choose to display their logs visually, send a copy via email or fax, or transmit output file via web services or email.

He also noted that KeepTruckin stores ELD records indefinitely on its servers unless a motor carrier or owner-operators requests to have that data purged after six months.

“Drivers who use the KeepTruckin ELD save an average of 15 minutes of time each day versus paper logs,” Makani said. “Also, by automatically switching to on-duty when a vehicle is stationary, the KeepTruckin ELD saves driving time during stop-and-go traffic.”