IHG, Love's announce new hotels in Washington and Virginia

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) and Love’s Hospitality announced the openings of two newly built hotels, the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Prosser – Yakima Valley Wine hotel in Prosser, WA, and the Holiday Inn Express & Suites South Hill hotel in South Hill, VA.

The 75-room hotel in Prosser is near restaurants, antique shops, wineries, and family fun activities, such as the Sage Bluff Alpacas, Black Rock Creek Golf Course, and the Prosser Aquatic Center.

Jim Wheeler, director of Love’s Hospitality, said: “We look forward to welcoming leisure and business travelers to Yakima Valley, the finest wine country in Washington.”

The hotel features an indoor pool, a 24-hour fitness center, 24-hour guest laundry center, and an outdoor grill and covered patio. In addition, the hotel provides a 24-hour business center with copy and fax services along with free high-speed internet access. It is located at 680 Wine Country Road in Prosser, WA.

The new 72-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites South Hill hotel in South Hill is located minutes from the Tobacco Farm Life Museum of Virginia, Model Railroad Museum, and Wildlife Exhibit and the Virginia S. Evans Doll Museum.

“We look forward to welcoming leisure and business travelers to this ideal destination that is filled with history, art, and adventures outdoors,” Wheeler said. “The new hotel is the closest hotel to the new VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital and we look forward to serving family and friends visiting loved ones receiving treatment.”

The hotel features an indoor pool, a 24-hour fitness center, 24-hour guest laundry center, and an outdoor grill and pergola. In addition, the hotel provides a 24-hour business center with copy and fax services along with free high-speed internet access. It is located at 1840 North Mecklenburg Avenue in South Hill, VA.