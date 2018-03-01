Hornady to offer weekly gross minimum pay

Hornady Transportation LLC, a flatbed subsidiary of the Daseke group of companies, is rolling out a new pay program this month that it said will offer its drivers “the opportunity” to receive a guaranteed weekly gross minimum pay.

The pay program, which starts March 6, applies to all of Hornady’s Linehaul 1 and 2 drivers and protects them by providing a guaranteed weekly gross minimum pay determined by their pay bracket. For example: drivers earning 46 to 50 cents per mile will be guaranteed $1,000 per week; those earning 52 and 53 cents per mile will be guaranteed $1,100 per week; and drivers earning 54 to 56 cents per mile will be guaranteed $1,200 per week.

Drivers can expect the first settlement reflecting the new guarantee pay on their March 16 paychecks, the carrier noted. In addition to the guaranteed weekly pay, Hornady said it will also prorate holiday weeks.

“We know that this line of work requires a lot of sacrifices for professional drivers. They’re away from home and their loved ones for long periods of time,” said Joe Booker, Hornady’s president, in a statement. “This new pay program is one of the ways we can show our appreciation for their hard work and dedication.”

He added that, under this new program, drivers are also guaranteed pay increases as pay-per-mile increases. This new pay increase also protects drivers from industry related influences that are out of their control.