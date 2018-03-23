Frank Vieira named 35th Goodyear Highway Hero

LOUISVILLE, KY. Truck driver Frank Vieira of Ancaster, Ontario, became the 35th Goodyear Highway Hero this week during a special ceremony held at the Mid America Trucking Show – an award sponsored by the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. as a way to highlight often life-saving deeds performed by commercial truck drivers.

Chosen from three finalists, Vieira won the 35th annual Goodyear Highway Hero award for helping save the life of a motorist pierced through the neck by a broken steering wheel after crashing into a truck.

Related: Highways Heroes: Truckers acted, saved lives

Vieira was driving near Toronto, Ontario, last year when he heard a loud crash, looked over his shoulder and noticed that a car on the other side of the road had slammed into the back of a stationary roll-off truck. Vieira parked his truck and ran to the car, whose driver had been pierced through the neck by a piece of his own vehicle’s steering wheel, which had snapped off on impact. Vieira placed one of his hands over the still-conscious motorist’s wound and applied direct pressure, while using his other hand to notify emergency services.

The driver of the parked truck walked over to the car to investigate and immediately fainted at the sight of the injuries sustained by the motorist. While continuing to apply direct pressure, Vieira used his foot to pull the leg of the driver who had fainted away from traffic. Emergency personnel arrived and transported both men to the hospital, where they both survived.

“Since 1983, the Goodyear Highway Hero Award has honored truck drivers who have rescued children from drowning, pulled injured people from burning vehicles, saved law enforcement officials from attackers and more,” said Gary Medalis, marketing director for Goodyear, during the event. “Every truck driver we’ve met through this program has been just that: a hero. And today, we are proud to add Frank Vieira to that list.”

For being named the 35th annual award winner, Vieira receives a special “Highway Hero” ring, a cash prize and other items.

The two other finalists for the 35th Goodyear Highway Hero award were: