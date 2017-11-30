Five Ways Truckers Can Enjoy Holidays on the Road

By the RoadPro Family of Brands

No one likes to spend the holidays at work, let alone on the road, far from family and friends. But that’s the fate of many truckers. It’s hard, no doubt about it, but there are things drivers can do to make these mobile holidays easier on themselves and their families:

Be flexible

You don’t always control your own schedule, so plan accordingly. Don’t commit to holiday activities if you don’t know for sure that your schedule will allow you to attend. It’s better to schedule something at the last minute than to make big plans and be forced to cancel. Allow some flexibility as to where and when the activities will take place.

Don’t be bound by the calendar

Yes, the calendar tells us that Christmas is always Dec. 25 and that New Year’s Eve is Dec. 31. But if your schedule doesn’t allow you to be home on holiday calendar dates, reschedule them. Holidays are about getting together with family and friends – and if that means Christmas come on Dec. 26, that’s OK. Not being home on a certain date doesn’t mean you have to skip the holiday altogether.

Take advantage of technology

You don’t have to settle for a phone call. Social media and technology make it possible to do everything but smell the turkey. Many drivers use Skype, Facebook, Instagram and other means to participate vicariously in holiday celebrations they can’t attend. Streaming video and Snapchat can put you right at the table.

Find some company

You’re not the only driver on the road or at the truck stop. Get out of your cab and share a meal or a talk with a fellow driver. Wish happy holidays to the truck stop employees who also would rather be home with their families. Show each other pictures of your kids and spouses. Take the time to make everyone a little less lonely. Try to park at one of the many truck stops that go out of their way to make drivers feel welcome during the holidays.

Bring the holidays on the road

Play Christmas carols on your radio. Hang a wreath on your grill. Spray gingerbread air freshener in the cab. Pack a candy cane in your lunch. Do whatever you need to bring a little holiday cheer into your life on the road. And don’t hesitate to give yourself a gift, maybe a meal in a nice restaurant or a stay in a hotel.

Your truck cab is never going to be the same as being home for the holidays – but that doesn’t mean it can’t be made more enjoyable for the holidays.