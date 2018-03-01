Dot Transportation to boost driver pay

Dot Transportation (DTI), a wholly owned subsidiary of Dot Foods, is boosting pay for more than 1,500 full- and part-time drivers working at 11 Dot Foods distribution centers and 16 terminal locations across the country.

The pay increase announced early this month is the largest at one time in DTI’s history and applies to both full-time and part-time drivers on all schedules the company offers. In 2017, DTI told American Trucker that its full-time drivers averaged $80,000. With this new increase, its average full-time drivers will make between $83,000 and $84,000 in 2018, the company said

“This change is acknowledgement of our incredible drivers and the hard work they put in every day,” said DTI President Paul Mugerditchian, in a statement. “Our drivers are the face of our business. They do much more than log miles. They play a key customer service role and are instrumental in Dot’s success.”

DTI added that its driver pay is consistently in the top 10% of the transportation industry and it also offers full-time drivers 401k retirement benefits and profit sharing, paid time off, and what it calls a “best-in-class” benefits package valued at $22,000.

Earlier this month, Dot Foods said it would pay a $500 bonus to each of its full-time employees in the wake of the federal tax overhaul in December of 2017. Approximately 4,800 full-time employees U.S. and Canada locations will receive the one-time bonus in mid-March, with the company noting that those employed with Dot Foods and DTI at end of 2017 also eligible to receive it.