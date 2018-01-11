Menu
BTC1 Photo: BTC
Drivers

BTC boosts its driver pay

Flatbed carrier hikes wages to 55 cents per mile for drivers with at least two years of experience.

Builders Transportation Co. LLC (BTC) is raising mileage pay for its drivers, while adding orientation pay into the bargain.

The flatbed carrier said it is raising “starting pay” for drivers with two years of experience to 55 cents per mile. BTC added that its “seniority program” provides for another boost to 60 cents per mile.

“Not only are we paying up to 55¢ per mile starting pay – which is excellent -- we have generous sign-on, performance and referral bonus programs,” said Jerry Gowen, BTC’s director of human resources, in a statement. “It really makes a big difference.”

He added that drivers at all experience levels benefit from BTC’s pay increase. Those with as little as three months’ experience get a two cent per mile raise while those with two years or more get a five cent per mile raise.

For orientation, BTC said it will pay $1,000, with first-week solo drivers getting another $1,000 the second week. Also for orientation, the carrier said it will provide drivers with meals and a rental car for their comfort and convenience in specific locations as well as “single room options” during orientation for privacy.

