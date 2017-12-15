Army veteran turned trucker wins new tractor

Gregg Softy receives a Kenworth T680 as the winner of the second annual “Transition Trucking” military recognition contest.

WASHINGTON, D.C. During a special ceremony held at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in the nation’s capital, the Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence recognition program awarded a brand new, fully-loaded Kenworth T680 highway tractor to Gregg Softy, a 28-year U.S. Army veteran turned truck driver for refrigerated carrier Stevens Transport.

Softy, a former lieutenant colonel who served in the Second Armored “Hell on Wheels” division during Operation desert Storm, hopes to eventually start his own small trucking company.

“I’ve had a passion for trucks since I was three years old and I love driving,” he told American Trucker. “I’ve hoped to start my own trucking business for a while. Winning this truck certainly accelerates that timeline.”