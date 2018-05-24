Apprenticeship program aims to attract truck drivers

The Commercial Vehicle Training Association (CVTA) received approval to be listed as a National Standard Registered Apprenticeship Program for professional truck drivers.

The Department of Labor (DOL) approved the CVTA, which can now compare offers from member carriers on discretionary apprenticeship grants, as well as financially support the pre-commercial driver’s license (CDL) section of related training instruction.

CVTA worked with FASTPORT, Inc., a branch of DOL, to develop additional prospective employment in the form of apprenticeship in shipping and logistics.

President and chief executive officer of CVTA, Don Lefeve, said the apprenticeship is specifically crafted to increase awareness and recognition of professional driving.

“The apprenticeship designation is an important step to have truck driving recognized as an in-demand career by workforce investment boards across the country,” Lefeve said. “Our carrier and school members are dedicated to safety, professionalism, and meeting the demand for drivers within the trucking industry. This public-private partnership is a win for students and our country.”

Deputy administrator of the DOL and ETA office of apprenticeships Jose Velazquez said there is a dramatic shortage in industry employees, which affects professional fleets overall.

“American industry is the foundation of our country's economic competitiveness and prosperity,” Velazquez said. “Significant talent shortages and skill gaps are slowing companies' efforts to expand, innovate, and thrive.”

With the average age of seasoned professional drivers increasing and a well-documented struggle to fill the void with equally qualified workers, companies would be wise to look for solutions. That’s where apprenticeships come in, Velazquez said.

“Apprenticeship is your proven solution for recruiting, training, and retaining world-class talent,” he said.

“This co-sponsorship is a critical element to help the trucking industry bridge experience gaps for thousands of new truck drivers,” FASTPORT president Brad Bentley said. “And we are thrilled to help connect these outstanding CDL graduates with real economic opportunity in the industry.”